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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shoolini University launches Centre for Robotics and AI in partnership with Sirena Technologies

Shoolini University launches Centre for Robotics and AI in partnership with Sirena Technologies

Focused on Humanoid Systems and Applied Learning, the centre is Shoolini’s next step into building a collaborative ecosystem for robotics, automation and AI

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:54 PM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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Shoolini University on Friday launched a Centre for Robotics and AI under its Department of AI, Computer and Data Science, in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Sirena Technologies. This Centre is aimed at bridging the industry-academia gap by introducing industrial-grade robotics and humanoids in student training, enhancing hands-on learning, and fostering innovation in artificial intelligence.

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This Centre for Robotics and AI expands Shoolini’s capacity for technological innovation that will help accelerate multi-disciplinary research across engineering, computing, data science and AI. The launch event on campus featured live demonstrations of humanoid systems and technical walkthroughs by Sirena’s engineering team. The collaboration includes a three-month training programme led by Sirena professionals, which will also include faculty training and project-based work on applied robotics. Sirena will also support mentorship, programme design, and recruitment, with a focus on placement readiness for students.

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