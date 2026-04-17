Shoolini University launches Centre for Robotics and AI in partnership with Sirena Technologies

Shoolini University on Friday launched a Centre for Robotics and AI under its Department of AI, Computer and Data Science, in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Sirena Technologies. This Centre is aimed at bridging the industry-academia gap by introducing industrial-grade robotics and humanoids in student training, enhancing hands-on learning, and fostering innovation in artificial intelligence.

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This Centre for Robotics and AI expands Shoolini’s capacity for technological innovation that will help accelerate multi-disciplinary research across engineering, computing, data science and AI. The launch event on campus featured live demonstrations of humanoid systems and technical walkthroughs by Sirena’s engineering team. The collaboration includes a three-month training programme led by Sirena professionals, which will also include faculty training and project-based work on applied robotics. Sirena will also support mentorship, programme design, and recruitment, with a focus on placement readiness for students.

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