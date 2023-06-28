Shoolini University ranked 3rd in India

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 27

Shoolini University has clinched the third place in the country in the fresh Times Higher Education (THE) university rankings, which just recently came out. The university has also been ranked 77th in all of Asia.

The hallowed Indian Institute of Science-Bangalore has managed to cling to the top position in the country while the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research-Mysore has secured the second place in the country. It may be noted that out of over 10,000 universities across Asia, only 928 of the institutions were ranked.

Shoolini University Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said, “The university has consistently demonstrated its dedication to fostering international collaborations and global perspectives. The university has secured the top position in India for International Outlook, emphasising its commitment to promoting cross-cultural exchanges, diversity and a global learning environment.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said, “The recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated faculty, staff and students. It reflects our commitment to excellence in education, research and global engagement.”