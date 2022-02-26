Shoolini University signs Memorandums of Understanding

Shoolini University has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Just Agriculture Magazine and Agro Environmental Education and Farmers Welfare Society (AEDS), Punjab. Prof YS Negi, Dean, MS Swaminathan School of Agriculture, Shoolini University, said these pacts would facilitate collaboration in research and extension, different academic programmes and exchange of faculty and students. The AEDS is committed to exploring scientific development across the world and provides a platform to scientists, researchers, policy makers and scholars to solve and discuss various issues related to agricultural and environmental development.

Growth of science in India discussed

The Day 4 of the week-long event ‘Glorious Science Week - Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ at the Centre of Excellence, Government Post Graduate College, Sanjauli, started with a documentary on quantum science and technology. In his lecture, Dr PK Ahluwalia, former Professor of Physics, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, spoke about the 75 impactful years of Indian science and technology. He started his lecture with reference to achievements of top-most scientists, such as Dr Homi Bhaba, Dr MS Swaminathan, Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Abdul Kalam. Saurabh Chaubey, General Manager, IIT Catalyst, Mandi, spoke about the future of start-ups in India and importance of media in promoting it.

Security in post-covid era discussed

Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, HPU, Shimla, along with Inter-Disciplinary Institution for Human Security and Governance (IIHSG), New Delhi, held a three-day international conference on ‘Human Security and Governance’. A special session on “Defence, Strategy and Human Security” was chaired by Prof Harish K Thakur, Chairman, Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, HPU, and Dr Ashok Kumar from Defence and Strategic Studies. In the session, 28 presentations were made from across the globe, including Nigeria, Bangladesh, Poland and Indian University. The shortlisted panellists focused on human security with special reference to defence and security in post Covid-19 era.