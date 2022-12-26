Shoolini varsity employee booked for breach of trust

Solan, December 25
The Solan police yesterday registered a case of criminal breach of trust against an associate business analyst of Shoolini University for failing to deposit Rs 12,86,094 collected in lieu of issuing bus passes and FASTags to the students.
An FIR was registered against Pankaj Chauhan, who is working as an associate business analyst, on complaint lodged by the Shoolini University’s Director Human Resource, Sanjeev Singh, with the police.
Pankaj Chauhan had collected Rs 12,56,094 from students for issuing bus passes and Rs 30,000 as recharge of FASTags. The amount was, however, not credited in the university account.
“A case under Section 408 of the IPC for criminal breach was trust has been registered against Pankaj Chauhan,” said Virender Sharma, SP Solan. “Further investigation is underway,” he informed.
