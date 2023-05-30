Shoolini varsity ranked 2nd for exemplary research

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 29

Shoolini University has secured the second position in the category of exemplary researcher of the year in the Education World Grand Jury India Higher Education Rankings 2023-24 announced recently.

The Education World Grand Jury, consisting of well-informed educationists, meticulously evaluated and ranked over 400 nominated higher education institutions across 14 categories of the 21st century education excellence.

Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said it reflects the university’s dedication towards producing cutting-edge research, fostering an environment of innovation and nurturing talented researchers.

Vice Chancellor Atul Khosla expressed his gratitude and pride in the institution’s remarkable achievement. He said, “This recognition is a testament to the relentless efforts of our faculty, researchers and students, who continually strive for excellence in their pursuit of knowledge.

“At Shoolini University, we strongly believe in the transformative power of research and its ability to shape a brighter future. This prestigious ranking fuels our motivation to continue pushing boundaries and making a significant impact through our research endeavours,” the VC added.

Meanwhile, the university’s commitment to other aspects of higher education excellence was also acknowledged.