Shoolini varsity signs agreement with University of Melbourne

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 19

Shoolini University has entered into an agreement with the University of Melbourne to offer a slew of international education opportunities to Indian students.

This is the first dual-degree collaboration of the University of Melbourne with a private Indian university. The dual-degree programme, starting with the Bachelor of Science Advanced (Honours), provides students with a world-class curriculum where an Indian student could pursue undergraduate studies in science both at home and at the University of Melbourne.

The transformative journey begins with two years at Shoolini University, followed by two years in Melbourne. In the third and fourth year, the students could choose from diverse multidisciplinary majors, including agriculture, sustainability and environment, biosciences, and computer science, offering a truly global educational experience.

Prof Atul Khosla, VC of Shoolini University, said, “This collaboration underscores the global standing of Shoolini University as a world-class institution. It opens the doors to many more opportunities for our students.”

Eligible students may opt to extend their studies for an additional year, completing a masters in science at the University of Melbourne.

Prof Michael Wesley, Deputy VC, Global, Culture and Engagement, University of Melbourne, said the agreement would give high-achieving Indian students opportunities to receive global education and build their international professional network.