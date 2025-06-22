DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shooters of Mandi’s Lakhanpal academy shine, bag 26 medals

Shooters of Mandi’s Lakhanpal academy shine, bag 26 medals

Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:14 PM Jun 22, 2025 IST
Lakhanpal Shooting Sports Academy’s sharpshooters brought laurels to the district by clinching 26 medals at the first Pre-State Level Shooting Championship.
The first Pre-State Level Shooting Championship, recently organised by the Himachal Pradesh State Rifle Association in Shimla, witnessed an impressive performance by shooters from the Lakhanpal Shooting Sports Academy, Mandi. The academy’s sharpshooters brought laurels to the district by clinching 26 medals, enhancing the institution’s growing reputation in the shooting sports arena.

The event saw participation from 784 shooters across Himachal Pradesh, who competed in diverse categories including 10m air pistol, 10m air rifle, 25m sports pistol, 50m rifle, trap shooting, and open sight events.

Owing to their exceptional performances, 10 shooters from the academy have been selected to represent Himachal Pradesh at the Pre-National Shooting Championship in Dehradun, scheduled from July 1 to 10. The selected shooters include Prince Sharma, Ayan Gupta, Akshat Thakur, Arnav Thakur, Gurdev Singh, Gaurisha, Ankita Chauhan, Tejaswini Singh, Arna Dubey and Vidyut Dogra.

Other academy participants who contributed significantly to the overall success include Shivansh Sharma, Chinmay Sharma, Anuj Sharma, Suryansh Thakur, Siddhant Sharma, Shiven Rana, Anvit Mahajan, Adwik Thakur and Harshita Sharma.

Ajay Lakhanpal, Director of the Academy, congratulated all medal winners and participants, expressing pride in their achievements. He wished them continued success at the national and international levels.

The academy’s consistent performance reflects the high standards of training and discipline instilled in the shooters, reinforcing its status as a hub of shooting talent in Himachal Pradesh.

