Shooting bronze medallist gets rousing welcome

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 3

Farhan Mirza, who won the bronze medal in the recent 15th Asian Shooting Championship held at Changwan, Korea, was accorded a grand welcome at Chamba, his native town, today. The 18-year-old participated in the 50m rifle shooting event.

People garlanded Mirza amid fireworks in a welcome rally taken out in the main market. Mirza expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped in honing his talent.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, accompanied by the District Rifle Association, congratulated Mirza at the local circuit house.

