Shooting case: 6 taken into police custody

UNA, NOVEMBER 15
The Una police claim to have made an important breakthrough in the shootout incident that occurred at Ghaluwal village in Haroli subdivision on October 31. Six suspects were taken into custody today. At least two shooters are from Punjab, while the remaining four belong to Una district.
SP Arijit Sen said the case was linked to money extortion from a local businessman and a gang was involved. He said the kingpin, who hails from Una district, is lodged in Ludhiana jail for the last 11 months.
Masked miscreants had fired shots at a car on October 31, injuring one person. Complainant Harpreet Singh, a resident of Saloh village in Haroli subdivision, had complained that at about 7.35 pm on the day of the incident, he received a phone call from an unknown number. Identifying himself as Mani Rana, the caller said he was in prison and needed Rs 11 lakh to secure his release.
Harpreet had complained that the caller demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh from him. However, when he refused to pay, the caller threatened him with dire consequences.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...
Uttarakhand ropes in Thai experts for tunnel rescue op
Had saved children from flooded cave