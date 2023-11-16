Shooting case: 6 taken into police custody

Our Correspondent

UNA, NOVEMBER 15

The Una police claim to have made an important breakthrough in the shootout incident that occurred at Ghaluwal village in Haroli subdivision on October 31. Six suspects were taken into custody today. At least two shooters are from Punjab, while the remaining four belong to Una district.

SP Arijit Sen said the case was linked to money extortion from a local businessman and a gang was involved. He said the kingpin, who hails from Una district, is lodged in Ludhiana jail for the last 11 months.

Masked miscreants had fired shots at a car on October 31, injuring one person. Complainant Harpreet Singh, a resident of Saloh village in Haroli subdivision, had complained that at about 7.35 pm on the day of the incident, he received a phone call from an unknown number. Identifying himself as Mani Rana, the caller said he was in prison and needed Rs 11 lakh to secure his release.

Harpreet had complained that the caller demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh from him. However, when he refused to pay, the caller threatened him with dire consequences.

