Shooting stones hit woman in Shimla district, dies

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 12

Shooting stones triggered by a landslide killed a woman and injured four people at Kinnu panchayat in the Jhakri area of Shimla district this morning. The incident occurred when pedestrians were on their way from Runpu village to Kinnu village to get the dose of Covid vaccine.

The deceased has been identified as Amita Devi (33), a resident of Runpu village, while the injured are Ankita, Kayrav, Kal Dasi and Satna Devi. Kal Dasi sustained serious injuries and was referred to the IGMC Hospital here.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain lashed several parts of the state. Bhoranj was the wettest with 42 mm of rain, followed by Nagrota Surian (26 mm), Baijnath (25 mm), Guler and Dalhousie (24 mm each), Chhatrari (23 mm), Manali (21 mm), Bharmour and Shillaru (20 mm each), Ghamroor (19 mm), Pandoh (18 mm), Gondla and Naina Devi (17 mm), Saloni and Nahan (16 mm), Bijahi (15 mm), Kothi (14 mm), Kheri and Gaggal (13 mm each).

The local MeT office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in isolated places and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 18. Narkanda was the coldest at 12.1°C while Una was the hottest at 37.4°C.

As many as 77 roads (31 in Kullu, 19 in Chamba, 10 in Lahaul and spiti, five each in Mandi and Solan, three each in Shimla and Kinnaur and one in Kangra) are blocked and 23 transformers and 19 water supply schemes are disrupted.

