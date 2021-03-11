Short story book released

Shimla, May 28
Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Language, Art and Culture, released ‘Gumshuda’, a collection of short, simple and lucid stories about finding one-self, authored by Dr Rekha Vashisht at the Gaiety Theatre here today.
‘Gumshuda’ is an anthology of eight stories, each focusing on different degrees, circumstances and stages of alienation. The author is a known poet and short story writer of national acclaim from the state. She has been honoured with several awards for her literary creations.
