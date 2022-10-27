Shortage of docs major issue in Chamba, Bhatiyat

Lalit Mohan

The lack of health facilities is a major issue in the Chamba and Bhatiyat Assembly constituencies located in Chamba district. A medical college established in Chamba is facing an acute shortage of specialist doctors. Patients from Chamba and Bhatiyat areas visiting the hospital for critical care are referred to Tanda medical college in Kangra or to Pathankot and Amritsar hospitals.

In the Chamba constituency, the BJP is relying or Harsh Mahajan, former HPCC working president who had joined the party a month ago. Sources say that the BJP has provided a helicopter to Mahajan and he is regularly visiting Chamba district. He had a strong base in the district when he was a minister in the Virbhadra Singh government. However, he left electoral politics in 2007 and remained away from the district for about 15 years.

The BJP has again fielded sitting MLA Pawan Nayar, who had joined the party before the last Assembly elections. In the first list of candidates, the BJP had given ticket Indira Kapoor. However, following protests by Pawan Nayar’s supporters, the party dropped Indira and allocated ticket to Pawan.

Congress candidate Neeraj Nayar is banking on strong anti-incumbency against Pawan Nayar and factionalism in the BJP in Chamba. He is also depending on the government’s failure to provide basic facilities in Chamba. The Chamba medical college building is yet to be completed and doctors still to be posted there.

In the Bhatiyat constituency, BJP candidate Bikram Singh Jariyal will take on Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Pathania once again. Jariyal had defeated Pathania in the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections. Jariyal belongs to the Gaddi community and is depending on polarisation of community votes in his favour.

However, Pathania may benefit from polarisation of the votes of other communities in his favour.

#chamba