Shortage of doctors, poor infra ail Chadhiar hospital

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 24

Health services at the Chadhiar Civil Hospital, 40 km from here, are in a bad shape. The state government has declared it as a civil hospital and created six posts of doctor. At present, only three doctors are working here. People have to rush to other hospitals at Baijnath, Tanda medical college, Palampur or to Punjab for the treatment of small ailments.

In the absence of a gynaecologist, patients and expectant mothers are being referred to Tanda medical college and Palampur Civil Hospital. The lone ultrasound machine in the hospital is lying idle for the past five years. Similarly, the X-ray plant of the hospital has become obsolete and needs replacement.

Chadhiar residents say there is no provision of emergency care at the hospital. Patients requiring emergency services are either told to go to Tanda medical college or the Civil Hospital, Palampur. Over 200 patients visit the hospital daily.

Serious cases are rarely handled here. Most of the accidental cases are referred either to Tanda hospital or outside the state. The residents demanded that vacant posts of doctor, nurse and paramedical staff should be filled, but nothing has been done so far.

A senior Health Department official says the vacant posts will be filled soon. Besides, efforts are being made to post more paramedical staff to the hospital, he adds.