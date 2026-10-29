Shortage of medicines at Solan’s Regional Hospital, oxygen plant non-functional for four months

Serious questions are being raised on healthcare services being provided at the Regional Hospital, Solan, as essential medicines are in short supply and an oxygen plant is lying non-functional there for the past four months.

Though Solan is the home constituency of Health and Family Welfare Minister DR Shandil, the issues facing the Regional Hospital have not been addressed.

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Shailendra Gupta, president of the BJP’s Solan urban unit, has expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of healthcare in the city. “Apart from the shortage of essential medicines in the Regional Hospital, the continuously non-functional oxygen plant built at a cost of several crore rupees have forced the poor to go to private hospitals.”

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Gupta says that while the state government often claims of providing quality healthcare to people, the ground reality is worrisome.

Due to the unavailability of essential medicines for ailments like blood pressure, diabetes, besides commonly-used medicines like pantoprazole, paracetamol and glucose at the hospital for the past several months, poor patients have to spend money from their pocket for buying medicines.

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Besides, a pressure swing adsorption-based oxygen plant set up during the Covid-19 pandemic has been lying unused for months. Set up at a cost of crores of rupees under the PM CARES Fund to deal with serious emergencies, the Health Department has failed to keep it operational.

An upcoming multi-specialty hospital at Kather has also not been made functional till now despite repeated claims made by Health Minister DR Shandil. According to the original schedule, the hospital was to be completed about a year and a half ago, however, its construction is still incomplete. A sum of Rs 40 crore is required to complete the project along with 350 staff members.

The previous BJP government had sanctioned Rs 29 crore for the project, though the projected total cost was Rs 90.33 crore. Additionally, Rs 10 crore was allocated for the establishment of a mother-and-child healthcare (MCH) facility. However, space limitations at the old hospital prevented the construction of the MCH and the funds were now being utilised on a new building.

Medical Superintendent, Regional Hospital, Solan, Dr Rakesh Panwar says that the oxygen plant has been non-functional since the staff left about four months ago due to the non-payment of salaries. Efforts are underway to depute new staff and make the plant functional, he adds.

Due to an abrupt rise in the cost of medicines, their supply to the hospital has been inordinately delayed even after a contract has been awarded. This has created a shortage of some medicines as a supplier is given 60 days to provide the stock while re-tendering requires another 90 days.

He says that the Health Minister has been requested to seek the Cabinet’s approval for the recruitment of 350 staffers and provide Rs 40 crore to ensure the speedier completion of the new hospital.