Shortage of Sub-Inspectors in Himachal Police hampers probes

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 1

An inadequate number of investigating officers in the Himachal Police is hampering investigation, especially in cases where, as per the law, it is to be conducted by an officer of the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI) or above.

No notification in 3 years, aspirants upset Social media is flooded with comments by youths aspiring to become SIs. They are upset that the notification for the recruitment of SIs has not been issued for the past 3 years.

The age criterion for recruitment as an SI is 21-26 age group and eligible candidates say they are losing time every year.

At present, the target of 40 per cent direct recruitment, as per the government notification, is not being met.

DGP Sanjay Kundu says that there is a dire shortage of SIs, who are the officers in-charge of police stations. Besides, in several criminal sections in the law, search, seizure and arrest could only be done in the presence of a police officer of the rank of SI or above.

The number of vacant posts of SI will increase to 184 by the end of this year. Social media is flooded with comments by youth aspiring to become SIs. They are upset that the notification for the recruitment of SIs has not been issued for the past three years.

The age criterion for recruitment as an SI is 21 to 26 years and the eligible candidates are losing time every year. “The last notification for the posts of Sub-Inspector was published in December 2018. Over three years have passed but not even one post of SI has been advertised,” wrote Nikhil Sharma. “I have graduated. I have the potential but what will I do with my degree if posts are not advertised,” laments Priya Sheela.

The Police Department had in December 2020 sought permission from the state government to fill 74 posts of SI, including 24 of women, through direct recruitment by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. In December 2021 and March 2022, the department had again sent reminders to the government seeking approval. It had stated in the communication that 103 posts of SI were vacant and 79 SIs would retire by December 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, police officers say that if the vacant posts are not filled, it would adversely affect the cases in courts. At present, the target of 40 per cent direct recruitment, as per the government notification, is not being met. The process of direct recruitment takes two to three years to complete and in the intervening years there is no direct recruitment of SIs.

Moreover, as per Section 24 of the POCSO Act, a woman police officer, not below the rank of SI, has to record the statements of the victim. Policewomen are also required to escort female victims and the accused. The search and interrogation of women are also to be done in the presence of women police officials.

#himachal police