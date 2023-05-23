Shortage of staff in Nagrota govt offices, public works hit

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 22

Several posts in government departments at Nagrota Surian, tehsil headquarters in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district, are lying vacant for the past several years. Lack of staff at government offices has caused a lot of hardships to the people of the area comprising 55 gram panchayats.

The posts of tehsildar, naib tehsildar and field kanungo in the tehsil office are vacant, affecting revenue works of local people. The post of Principal and eight posts of lecturer-cum-assistant professor in Government Degree College here are vacant for the past six years. The college students are the worst sufferers. They say the change of government in the state has not helped resolve the staff problem.

The Nagrota Surian health block is also reeling under a shortage of staff. The post of block medical officer is lying vacant for over past five years. There is one doctor against three sanctioned posts of medical officer at the local Community Health Centre (CHC), which was upgraded during the previous BJP government. Sufficient infrastructure has not been provided at the CHC. The post of naib tehsildar at Kotla sub-tehsil in Jawali subdivision is also vacant.

BJP leader Sanjay Guleria says that Kangra, which is the biggest district of the state, is represented by only one minister, namely Chander Kumar, in the Cabinet but a large number of vacant posts in his native Jawali Assembly segment reflects the poor functioning of the Congress government. Guleria had contested the last Assembly election on BJP ticket from Jawali.

Local residents allege that the state governments has meted out a step-motherly treatment to Nagrota Surian in the Jawali Assembly constituency. They have requested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Agriculture Minister to ensure filling of vacant posts.