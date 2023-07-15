shortage of water at totu

Residents of Totu ward that comes under the Shimla Municipal Corporation are facing a lot of inconvenience due to water shortage. People in many areas of the city have not received water for the past many days. The authorities concerned should take all possible steps to provide water to all the city residents. Anil, Totu, Shimla

Addl bus service sought on Bhuntar-Chatrani route

The HRTC should run a bus service on the Bhuntar-Sarsari-Chatrani route via Chong in the afternoon as well. At present, the HRTC runs buses on this route in the morning and evening. Also, no bus service is available on Sundays. The few buses plying on this route are often overcrowded, increasing the risk of mishaps on the steep and narrow road. Mohar Singh, Chatrani, Kullu

Dirty toilets at Dhalpur sports complex

Toilets at the sports complex of the Dhalpur cricket ground are very dirty. A large number of sportspersons daily come to practice on the ground while many elderly people come here for their morning and evening walk. Many district and state-level tournament are also organised here. The authorities concerned should ensure these toilets are cleaned regularly. Yashpal, Kullu

