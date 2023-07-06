Shots fired at Nalagarh mining site

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 5

The owner of an earth excavation machine and his employee had a narrow escape when two persons indulging in illegal mining at Baglehar village in Nalagarh area opened fire on them around 8 pm yesterday.

The miscreants are yet to be arrested. Members of the mining mafia seem to have little fear of the authorities in this bordering industrial belt.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred while Namneet Kumar was coming from Mianpur village along with his helper Dinesh. When they reached Baglehar, they saw an earth excavator loading quarry material on a tractor-trailer. A car was also there in which three youths were sitting and overseeing the illegal mining activity.

The two factions have an old rivalry, according to the police. When Namneet tried to pass by the car, its two occupants (Vicky Rana and Satish Kumar) came out and fired upon the duo without any provocation. The bullets hit their excavation machine, while they had a close shave. The trio fled the scene after the incident.

Though the use of earth excavation machines for mining was banned after sunset, there was hardly any check on its use.

The police found one empty cartridge and it was yet to be ascertained which weapon was used for firing, said Nalagarh DSP Firoz Khan.

A case under Sections 341, 307, 504, 506, 511, 427 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered and the police were trying to trace the miscreants, the DSP said.