Show BJP the door: Sitaram Yechury

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 9

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury today urged people to avoid voting for the ‘double-engine government’ in the state. “Look at the ‘double-engine’ governments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, etc. One engine is pulling the train forward and the other is pulling it in the other direction,” said Yechury while addressing a rally in Shimla for CPM candidate Tikender Panwar.

CPM’s Politburo member Brinda Karat also held a road show to campaign for Kuldeep Tanwar, the party candidate in the Kasumpti segment.

Yechury said the Left was the only party that had opposed the OPS when it was introduced in Parliament. “The fears we had raised regarding the OPS then have come true. Now, some parties want to restore the OPS but the Centre is obstructing it by refusing to return the money deposited with it under the NPS,” he added.

He urged voters to vote out the BJP and send a maximum number of CPM candidates to the Assembly. He said that no one could raise the issues of public concern better than the CPM MLAs. “You will be strengthening your voice if you vote for CPM candidates. You have seen the impact of our lone MLA Rakesh Singha in the last Assembly. This time, send all our 11 candidates to the Assembly and you will see the impact,” he added.

