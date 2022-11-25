 Show-cause notice to plot owner in spurious drugs case : The Tribune India

Show-cause notice to plot owner in spurious drugs case

Machines, raw material seized in raid; premises sealed

Show-cause notice to plot owner in spurious drugs case

Machines seized by the drug control administration used to manufacture spurious drugs at industrial plot No. 29 at Baddi.



Tribune News Service

Solan, November 24

Taking note of illegal and spurious drug manufacturing at an industrial plot in Baddi, the officials of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) today issued a show-cause notice to the plot owner to explain why his power connection should not be snapped within seven days for illegal drug manufacturing.

The said plot number 29 was raided by the drug control administration this morning. It led to seizure of seven to eight machines used in drug manufacturing, stock of drugs and raw material, scrap and packaging material. The premises were sealed after the raid.

No permission from SPCB, other depts

  • No regulatory permission sought from the SPCB, Drug Control Administration, state taxes and excise department, as the plot was yet to be transferred in the name of Trizal Formulations
  • The plot owner, however, started manufacturing spurious drugs
  • He made huge monetary gains and did not pay the GST as the unit was not registered

Navneet Marwaha, State Drugs Controller (SDC), said that, “Machines for manufacturing tablets, capsules, packaging, mixing, blistering, coating, etc., were found in the said plot which has been sealed after a raid today. Various investigations pertaining to the plot ownership and sale of spurious drugs were underway.”

“Drugs were manufactured by Trizal Formulations which had no manufacturing license. A board of Sarah Enterprises which was affixed outside the plot was not registered with any department. It dealt with pharma machinery, lab equipment,” said Navneet.

Praveen Gupta, Chief Engineer, SPCB, Baddi, said, “It has come to our notice that illegal drugs were manufactured at an industrial plot number 29 at Baddi, without seeking the mandatory consent from the board. A seven-day show-cause notice has been issued to the plot owner, Signature Steriles, today to snap the power connection. The said firm too had not sought any authorisation from the SPCB for any manufacturing activity.”

The drug authorities have already arrested three persons — an Agra resident and kingpin Mohit Bansal and his associates Vikas Kaushal of Indore and Atul Gupta of Auriya — after registration of a case under relevant sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. They are in police remand till Saturday.

Prior to commencement of operation of any industry, project or activity, consent to operate is required under the provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 from the SPCB.

Enquires from the Industries Department (ID) revealed that the said plot was allotted to Signature Steriles which had moved an application for transferring the plot to Trizal Formulations in August. Mohit Bansal and Vikas Chaurasia are shown as the joint owners of Trizal Formulations as per their record informed an official from the ID.

The duo were directed by the ID to deposit the transfer fee on November 17 after the plot transfer was approved by the department. This fee was yet to be paid and the plot remained allotted in the name of Signature Steriles.

“Agra drug authorities were verifying the distribution of spurious drugs made by Mohit Bansal’s wholesale chemist shop following which they would be sampled for lab analysis,” said Navneet.

#Baddi #Environment #Pollution #solan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

2
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

3
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

4
Nation

Immunity to Saudi ruler: India upset at 'unnecessary' reference to PM Modi by US official

5
World

Former top spy Lieutenant General Asim Munir appointed Pakistan Army chief

6
Nation

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

7
Nation

'No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed': Air India's new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

8
Entertainment

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

9
Nation

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can't be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

10
Trending

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter 'Raha', new mommy explains what it means

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Top News

Supreme Court questions ‘lightning speed’ with which Centre appointed Goel as EC

Supreme Court questions 'lightning speed' with which Centre appointed Arun Goel as EC

AG defends appointment mechanism, says wrong to suggest any ...

Ex-ISI boss Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

Ex-ISI boss Lt General Asim Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

Aaftab's polygraph test stopped midway after he complained of fever, to resume today

Aaftab's polygraph test was stopped midway after he complained of fever, to resume today

Childless woman who killed neighbour 10-year-old son and drank his blood as part of tantrik ritual gets life term

Childless woman who killed neighbour 10-year-old son and drank his blood as part of tantrik ritual gets life term

Imam bans entry of girls into Jama Masjid

Shahi Imam bans entry of girls into Jama Masjid

Rescinds order after backlash & request from Delhi L-G Saxen...


Cities

View All

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

Amritsar: Absence of double dustbins a hindrance to segregation of waste

Kanungo held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Talks fail, specially abled refuse to lift dharna

Proposal asking AIT to give Rs 50-cr aid to JIT causes resentment

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

In clean-up act, MC to give park litter job to private firm

In clean-up act, Chandigarh MC to give park litter job to private firm

Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer

Will act tough on encroachments, says Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Mohali light points to make way for rotaries

Four conmen strip 70-yr-old woman of gold jewellery in Chandigarh

Release of Sikh political inmates Akali Dal’s key MCD poll plank

Release of Sikh political inmates Akali Dal's key MCD poll plank

Congress promises RO water purifiers to poor

Will simplify licensing process for traders: BJP

Sisodia calls on voters to end BJP's 'misrule'

High Court gives ASI six weeks to remove encroachments at Tughlaqabad Fort

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

Career guidance mela concludes

Book exchange event gets a good response

Village with Adifference!

Adampur airport renovation near complete, approach road not ready

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Patiala: Farmers’ protest leads to snarl-ups

3-day int'l conference on role of ergonomics kicks off at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Villagers protest over sarpanch's suicide

Experts dwell on new trends in Indian politics