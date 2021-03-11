Factionalism in BJP

Nurpur: Show of strength by BJP ex-general secretary Ranbir Singh Nikka

District Nurpur BJP ex-general secretary Ranbir Singh Nikka addresses a Parivartan Rally at Jassur in Nurpur on Sunday. Tribune photo

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MAY 22

The Nurpur BJP organisational district’s former general secretary Ranbir Singh Nikka, who had been removed from the party post a few months back, held a show of strength by organising a Parivartan Rally at Jassur near here on Sunday bringing to the fore factionalism in the local BJP.

Supporters of Nikka were jubilant on the success of the rally. Thousands of supporters turned up at the show of strength despite scorching heat and raised slogans in support of Nikka.

Nikka, who is political rival and detractor of local MLA and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, while addressing gathering, lamented that during last Assembly elections held in 2017 party ticket was denied to him. “After the elections, his political victimization and neglect of his supporters had started. But now the people of Nurpur will give a befitting reply to this victimisation in the coming Assembly elections,” he asserted.

He lamented that he and his supporters were dedicated workers of the BJP but had been facing political neglect after 2017.

Without naming the forest minister, he alleged that only hollow announcements worth crores of rupees had been made during the past four years and no DPRs or budget allocation was made to kick-start work on the announced projects. He said the industrial area in Khanni and the bus stand-cum-shopping complex at Jassur were the examples.

He said in the Assembly constituency of the forest minister, large-scale illicit felling of trees and even uprooting their stumps in Nurpur’s forests had taken place but not even a single forest guard was recruited during forest guard recruitment in the state, which was ridiculous.

Seeking people’s support in the coming Assembly elections, Nikka made a number of promises for the development of rural and urban areas of Nurpur Assembly constituency.

