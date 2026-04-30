Showers dampen sales, not spirit at Pipal Jatar fest

The three-day Spring Festival, Pipal Jatar, brought cultural vibrancy to Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra, even as unseasonal rain on the second and third days disrupted business and dampened turnout.

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Traffic at the Meena Market on the Dhalpur Mall Road and at the Dhalpur ground was hit as morning showers kept visitors away. Although the weather cleared around 2 pm, most potential customers had already left. Traders reported significant losses, with the ground turning muddy and making it difficult for both shopkeepers and visitors, many of whom took shelter in tents, shops and public buildings. Some traders, including Rahul, Pawan and Sonu from Delhi, expressed disappointment over early losses but remained hopeful of better business in the coming days.

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Despite the weather, festivities continued at the camp temple of Gouhri Devta, where devotees gathered and Kullvi Nati was performed daily. Cultural programmes were held each evening, drawing crowds.

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Sports events also continued with enthusiasm. Bhuntar team won the boxing competition, with Kullu finishing runners-up. In volleyball, Old Manali clinched the men’s title, while Khelo India Centre Kullu boys came second. In the women’s category, the senior team of Khelo India Centre Kullu won, while the junior team finished runners-up. Six women’s and 12 men’s teams participated.

The women’s tug-of-war competition, organised by the Kullu Municipal Council, drew significant interest. Lakshmi Self Help Group defeated Bijli Mahadev Mahila Mandal in the final. Seven teams took part, and MC Executive Officer BR Negi presented the awards.

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The second cultural evening featured folk singer Kushal Verma, who performed Pahari songs including “Dhaatu Jhechi Ra Baana” and “Rang Barse Bada Banka”. The programme opened with Kullvi Nati by the Bhuvaneshwari Cultural Group, followed by performances from local artists such as Khushbu Bhardwaj, Payal Thakur and radio artist Dot Ram Pahadia. Conservator of Forests Sandeep Sharma attended as chief guest and was honoured with a traditional cap, muffler and memento.

Residents expressed concern over the fair’s declining stature, noting that it remains unrecognised as a state-level festival and is organised solely by the Kullu Municipal Council without government funding. Locals said participation by deities has reduced over time, with chief deity Lord Raghunath no longer attending and only Gouhri Devta taking part. Traditional elements such as the Laldi dance and the once-prominent cattle trade fair have also faded. Historians recalled earlier community feasts and Qawwali performances, and urged government efforts to restore the festival’s past prominence.