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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra: ABVIMAS recce team finds Phancha route feasible

Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra: ABVIMAS recce team finds Phancha route feasible

Alternative route from Shimla’s Rampur subdivision may open for pilgrims, subject to safety measures and administrative approval

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:27 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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The 35-km trekking to Shrikhand Mahadev begins from Nirmand, Kullu. File photo
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Devotees may soon be able to trek to Shrikhand Mahadev in Kullu district from Phancha village in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district. A reconnaissance (recce) team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, has found the route technically feasible for the pilgrimage.

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“It is an old demand of the local people to explore this route. We sent a recce team to assess the route, and the report is positive. We have forwarded the report to the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, for his perusal and further directions,” said Harsh Amrender Singh, SDM, Rampur.

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Traditionally, pilgrims and trekkers undertake the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra from a village in Kullu district. This year, however, the yatra was suspended after an inspection team submitted an adverse report on the Kullu route. Once the Phancha route becomes operational, devotees will have an alternative way to reach Shrikhand Mahadev.

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“It is the shortest route to Shrikhand Mahadev. Though it is steep, the recce team has found it to be safe,” Singh said.

According to the recce team’s report, the route is suitable for the pilgrimage, provided adequate safety measures, pilgrim management systems, rescue arrangements and environmental safeguards are put in place. The report recommends allowing around 100 pilgrims per day on the route, subject to the availability of infrastructure, safety arrangements, favourable weather conditions and trained manpower.

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The report further states that, as the route passes through a fragile Himalayan ecosystem, damage to vegetation must be strictly prohibited. The collection of plants and flowers should not be permitted, and wildlife must not be disturbed. It also recommends that pilgrims be encouraged to respect local customs, maintain the religious sanctity of the yatra and refrain from activities that could adversely affect the region’s cultural heritage.

The recce team has also recommended manually widening narrow trails and installing fixed safety ropes and protective fencing along hazardous stretches to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

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