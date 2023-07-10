Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Kullu called off after 6 deaths reported this season

Shimla, July 10
The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu has been terminated after the death of six pilgrims during the trek this season, according to a statement issued by the state government on Monday.
The announcement comes amid the widespread havoc caused by incessant rains in the state.
Earlier, the Kullu district administration had postponed the pilgrimage till July 11.
Amar Moeda (33) from Madhya Pradesh trekking to Shrikhand Mahadev, considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva, died en route on July 7 -- the day the yatra was formally flagged off.
Unofficially, people begin the yatra in June and the victims apparently include those during that month as well.
The cause of these deaths was not immediately known.
The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra has been directed to halt for the rest of the season due to six deaths reported during the pilgrimage, the official statement said.
According to officials, people have been known to suffer from hypoxemia (lack of oxygen) ahead of Parvati Bagh due to the high altitude.
The 35-kilometre trek starts from Jahu in Nirmand. It is considered to be among the toughest pilgrimages in India.
The 72-foot-high lingam of Lord Shiva, where the devotees pay their obeisance, is located at an altitude of 17,000 feet.
