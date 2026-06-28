Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra suspended until further notice

Prioritising the safety of pilgrims above all else, the district administration of Kullu has decided to suspend the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra-2026 until further notice. District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Anurag Chander Sharma, issued orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, taking this decision based on a report from a joint expert inspection team and the potential risk of natural disasters.

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According to the district administration, a combined team of experts from ABVIMAS Manali, the Revenue Department and the Forest Department conducted a detailed inspection of the pilgrimage route. In a report submitted on June 8, the stretch from Bhimdwari to Parvati Bagh was declared extremely dangerous and unsafe, with a clear recommendation against using this route.

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Following this, the administration conducted a thorough examination of potential alternative routes. A report submitted on June 18 revealed that both the existing and proposed routes pass through steep slopes, loose and unstable soil, narrow and slippery paths and numerous streams. Experts clearly stated that these routes face a serious risk of natural disasters such as landslides, rockfalls, flash floods and debris flows, making the safe conduct of the pilgrimage impossible.

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The joint inspection team noted in its report that organising the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra under current conditions is not advisable. In the event of any emergency between Bhimdwari and Parvati Bagh, executing relief and rescue operations would be extremely challenging. Furthermore, the region is highly susceptible to rising water levels, flash floods, debris flows and the loose, hollowing soil near streams makes even temporary ropeways or other structures unsafe to construct.

As per the orders issued by the District Magistrate, the yatra will remain suspended until further notice. All temporary camps, tents, ration shops and other structures established for the yatra must be removed within three days from the date of the order. The Superintendent of Police Kullu, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nirmand, and the Divisional Forest Officer of the Luhri Forest Division will ensure that no individual enters the restricted pilgrimage route and that the order is strictly enforced. Any violation of the order will be punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws.