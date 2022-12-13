Sukhvinder Sukhu’s decisions to review BJP govt’s decisions ‘dictatorial and anti-people’: Randhir Sharma

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 13

A day after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that all decisions taken by the previous government from April 1, 2022, onwards will be reviewed, the BJP on Tuesday termed the decision “dictatorial and anti-people”.

“The governments work in continuity. The decision is dictatorial and an assault on the interests of people,” said BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma.

Urging Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu to reconsider the decision, Sharma said the BJP would not hesitate from starting an agitation at all levels if such anti-people decisions are taken by the government.

On the BJP' defeat, Sharma said the review would be done shortly to identify the reasons for the defeat.

He said the BJP would not tolerate any attempt by the Congress to replace the plaque of AB Vajpayee at Atal Tunnel.

On Atal Tunnel, Sharma said the BJP has no objection to the Congress putting up the plaque of Sonia Gandhi, but if any attempt is made to change the name of the tunnel, the BJP will oppose it tooth and nail.