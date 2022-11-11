Shukla : BJP stopped OPS, not Virbhadra

Shimla, November 10
Countering the BJP propaganda against the Virbhadra regime over the old pension scheme, All-India Congress Committee secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla today said it was the NDA regime which made it mandatory for all state governments to sign an agreement to stop the OPS.
Addressing a press conference here today, Shukla said the OPS was necessary to provide social security to employees and the Congress was committed to honouring it.
“It was on April 10,1999, that the BJP regime, headed By Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at the Centre signed an agreement with the state government to stop the OPS. The responsibility for stopping the OPS laid on the BJP and not the Congress,” he stated while presenting a copy of the agreement.
He said the response that Priyanka Gandhi was getting at her rallies was a clear indication that people had made up their mind to bring the Congress to power.
