Shukla gets warm welcome

Shimla, February 17
Governor (designate) Shiv Pratap Shukla was given a rousing reception on his arrival in Shimla on Friday evening. He will take oath as the 29th Governor of Himachal on Saturday.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Cabinet ministers and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur welcomed him at the Raj Bhavan. The Chief Minister honoured him and his wife Janaki Shukla with Himachali cap and shawl.
