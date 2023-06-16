Shukla seeks list of Cong booth panels

Tribune News Service

shimla, June 15

Rajeev Shukla, AICC in-charge for Himachal, has asked the Congress district presidents to send a complete list of booth committees to the state party headquarters by July 20.

He urged Congress workers to ensure the party’s win on all four seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections next year. Shukla asked the district presidents to contact people and expose the dictatorial policies and decisions of the Central Government.

Congress state president Pratibha Singh said that she was touring various districts of the state in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

She said, “In the first phase, I covered Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, the tribal areas of the Mandi parliamentary constituency. I have covered all Assembly constituencies of the Mandi constituency.”

Pratibha said the Congress was strong in the state, and the recent electoral wins proved that. “Leaders will be given responsibilities for ensuring victory on all four Lok Sabha seats in the state,” she added.