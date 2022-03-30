Shukla to gear up party cadres for crucial Shimla MC poll

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 29

Rajeev Shukla, CWC member and party in-charge for Himachal, is arriving here tomorrow to deliberate on the Congress strategy for the forthcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.

To review preparedness Rajiv Shukla will chair the meeting of the Coordination Committee for the Shimla MC poll here Wednesday. He will later interact with senior leaders and office-bearers regarding the preparedness for the Assembly elections. — Kuldip Rathore, BJP President

There has been speculation about major changes in the Congress party organisation. After senior party leaders from the state met AICC president Sonia Gandhi, they have started aggressively criticising the BJP government. The party is organising protest rallies against the price rise, with special focus on youths and women. Shukla is arriving here to gear up the party cadres for the MC poll.

The Congress is concerned over its workers joining AAP. It is important for the Congress to win the Shimla MC poll and the issue was also discussed at the meeting with Sonia Gandhi. Political analysts feel that the presence of AAP will make a greater dent in the Congress vote bank than damaging the electoral prospects of the BJP.