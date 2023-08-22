Shuttle bus service to Himland soon

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 21

A shuttle bus service will soon begin from Sanjauli and Old Bus Stand to Himland to provide timely service to passengers using these routes.

Due to a threat of landslides at Himland, buses are not yet allowed to cross this point. “To ensure that the passengers do not face any inconvenience, it has been decided to start a shuttle service up to this point from Sanjauli and Old Bus Stand,” Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha said.

