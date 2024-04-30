Signboard shows Rana still MLA of Sujanpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 29

According to a signboard installed on the roadside, Rajinder Rana is still the Sujanpur MLA despite the fact that he was expelled from the Vidhan Sabha two months ago. The board, installed by the Public Works Department or supporters of Rana, is on the cross section of roads near Kuthera village and indicates direction towards the native village of Rana. Rana was expelled from the Vidhan Sabha on February 28 and on March 23, he along with other five expelled MLAs, joined the BJP.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Kuthera, said earlier the Election Commission use to remove all such publicity material after imposition of model code of conduct, but such boards could be seen at other places in the constituency as well. He said one such board is near Bhagolu village on the road leading to Patlandar village. Either the PWD or election authorities should take action, he added.

Upender Nath Shukla, district election tehsildar, said the matter was conveyed to the Sujanpur SDM and action would be initiated soon.

#Hamirpur