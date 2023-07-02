Sihunta water scheme to benefit 17,000: Speaker

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, July 1

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today said the work was underway on the Sihunta lift drinking water scheme. It aims to significantly improve the living conditions of the residents of Sihunta and its adjoining areas in Chamba district, he added.

He said, “In addition to providing uninterrupted drinking water supply, the project will strengthen the irrigation system and connect the region to a sewerage facility, benefiting around 17,000 residents of 13 panchayats. The ambitious project under the Jal Jeevan Mission had received approval from NABARD, with a budget of Rs 18.34 crore for its execution.”

The Speaker emphasized the importance of infrastructure development for providing basic amenities to the citizens.