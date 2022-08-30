Sikar resident held in paper leak case

Solan, August 29
The Arki police today arrested Subhash, a Sikar resident and accused of the constable paper leak case registered on April 17. He was brought to Arki this morning and will be produced in the court tomorrow where the police would seek his remand.
This is the 30th arrest made by the Arki police in this case. The police reached out to him after another accused confessed to have handed over to him over Rs 18 lakh. While a part of the money was received in cash, another was deposited in his bank account. His interrogation revealed that he had handed over the cash to Ravi Sharma though his claim was yet to be verified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...