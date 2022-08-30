Sikar resident held in paper leak case

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 29

The Arki police today arrested Subhash, a Sikar resident and accused of the constable paper leak case registered on April 17. He was brought to Arki this morning and will be produced in the court tomorrow where the police would seek his remand.

This is the 30th arrest made by the Arki police in this case. The police reached out to him after another accused confessed to have handed over to him over Rs 18 lakh. While a part of the money was received in cash, another was deposited in his bank account. His interrogation revealed that he had handed over the cash to Ravi Sharma though his claim was yet to be verified.

