Sikyong to testify before US Congress panel

Dharamsala, March 27
Sikyong Penpa Tsering, President of the Tibetan government-in-exile, will testify at the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China’s (CECC) hearing on Preserving Tibet: Combating Cultural Erasure, Forced Assimilation and Transnational Repression tomorrow.
A spokesperson for the Tibetan government-in-exile said the other witnesses at the hearing are Richard Gere, Chair of International Campaign for Tibet; Lhadon Tethong, Director of Tibet Action Institute; and Tenzin Dorjee, Senior Researcher and Strategist at Tibet Action Institute.
