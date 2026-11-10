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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Silicon Valley’s Ro Khanna has Kangra in his story

Silicon Valley’s Ro Khanna has Kangra in his story

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The ancestral house of US Congressman Ro Khanna (inset) near Tehsil Chowk in Kangra town, which has remained largely unoccupied since his family settled in the US.
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The re-election of Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna (Rohit Khanna) to the US House of Representatives from California’s 17th Congressional District has brought his Himachali roots into the spotlight, drawing attention to his family’s ancestral connection with Nurpur and Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

Khanna, a Democratic Party leader, defeated Republican challenger Ritesh Tandon in the November 3 US elections to secure another term in Congress. His electoral victory has generated considerable interest in his ancestral homeland, particularly in Nurpur and Kangra town, where his family’s roots can be traced.

According to family sources, Khanna’s ancestors originally belonged to the Nurpur area before moving to Kangra town. The family also owns an ancestral house near Tehsil Chowk in Kangra, which has reportedly remained largely unoccupied since his parents settled in the United States. A caretaker appointed by the family looks after the property.

Khanna’s parents, Vijay Khanna and Jyotsna Khanna, later made the United States their home. His father moved there in 1968 for higher education, followed by his mother in 1975. Vijay Khanna subsequently pursued a career as a chemical engineer.

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Born in Philadelphia on September 13, 1976, Khanna graduated in economics from the University of Chicago before earning a law degree from Yale University. Prior to entering electoral politics, he taught economics at Stanford University and practised law. He also served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce under former US President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2011.

Khanna entered the US Congress in 2017 after defeating incumbent Congressman Mike Honda in the 2016 elections. He represents California’s 17th Congressional District, which covers a significant part of Silicon Valley, a global hub of technology and innovation.

Beyond his Himachali ancestry, Khanna’s family history is also closely linked to India’s freedom struggle. His maternal grandfather, Amarnath Vidyalankar, was associated with the freedom movement and the Gandhian tradition. He worked alongside freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai and spent several years in British prisons for his participation in the struggle against colonial rule. Khanna has acknowledged his grandfather’s contribution and the influence of his ideals on his own understanding of public service.

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Meanwhile, the family’s ancestral house near Tehsil Chowk in Kangra continues to attract attention following Khanna’s electoral success. Sanjiv Gupta, a councillor of the Kangra Municipal Council, confirmed that the property remained unoccupied and was being looked after by a caretaker. Despite repeated attempts, the caretaker could not be contacted for his comments.

Khanna’s latest electoral victory has once again brought Kangra’s connection with the Indian-American legislator into focus, highlighting the enduring links between his political journey in the United States and his family’s ancestral roots in Himachal Pradesh.

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