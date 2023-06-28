 Silt at source, parts of Shimla without water for four days : The Tribune India

A view of the Gumma water source in Shimla. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, June 27

Many areas in Shimla have not been getting water for the past four days as supply has been affected adversely. Following heavy rainfall, a large amount of silt has gathered at water sources. As a result, water supply has been suspended from two water sources and remaining four are also providing small volume of water.

Situation to normalise soon

All pumping facilities have started working now and water supply in the city would be normalised from tomorrow (Wednesday) onwards. Turbidity levels in water has reduced, thus making filtration and supply possible. SJPNL

However, SJPNL (Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited) officials claimed that the pumping has been started at all water sources and situation would be normal within two days.

Meanwhile, residents in different parts of the city have been reaching out to Municipal Corporation, Mayor and SJPNL office demanding that water supply be restored at the earliest. A former ward councillor has submitted a memorandum to the municipal corporation complaining that residents of Engine Ghar and Sangti wards have not been getting water supply for the past four days. If the water supply is not restored soon the residents would start an agitation.

Water tanks of a majority of the residents in the city have gone dry and some of them have started getting water from private water tankers. The officials have advised the residents to use water ‘judiciously’.

A city activist said, “The story is same every year. The SJPNL and corporation officials claim before the onset of monsoon that they are well prepared to ensure water supply in a streamlined manner. But when monsoon arrives, they are found wanting. The officials say that pipeline is broken, a large amount of silt has gathered at water sources, pumping facility is submerged in heavy flow of water, etc. The SJPNL and the SMC should anticipate and taken steps in advance to ensure that residents do not face water shortage during monsoon season.”

Though the SJPNL officials claimed that pumping facilities at all water sources had become functional and water supply would be streamlined soon, only 20.99 MLD water was available on Tuesday as against the daily requirement of 45 MLD. The situation can worsen if there is more rainfall and landslides as it can damage pipelines and power supply.

Sahil, public relations officer of the SJPNL, said, “All pumping facilities have started working and water supply in the city would be normalised from tomorrow onwards. Turbidity levels in water has reduced, thus making filtration and supply possible.”

