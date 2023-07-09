Silt at source, water supply hit in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 8

The supply of potable water in Shimla city has been disrupted due to silt gathered at sources following heavy rainfall. Also, water pumping has to be stopped at sources after the turbidity level rose alarmingly.

City residents have regularly been grappling with water shortage after the onset of the monsoon on June 24.

Sources said that many areas had not received water supply and if concrete measures were not taken, the situation would worsen in the coming days. Left with no alternative, the local residents are forced to fetch water from boudis or arrange tankers.

According to Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) officials after incessant rain, the turbidity level has increased and as a result, the pumping of water was suspended at the Giri scheme. They said that regular water pumping could not take place at five other sources and hence supply was bound to get affected. However, we will ensure that water is supplied to residents at least after every two to four days. Meanwhile, the turbidity level at the Giri water source has reached a record 4,100 ntu and pumping has been suspended.

As per SJPNL records, as against 45 MLD required in the city, only 18.59 MLD was supplied today. Mayor Surender Chauhan has taken serious view of water shortage and accumulation of heavy silt at sources. He has asked officials to regularly patrol catchment areas and penalise those found dumping waste material there. Moreover, steps should be taken in advance to deal with the silt problem, he added.