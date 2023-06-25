Silt at source, water supply to be hit in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 24

Following heavy rain in Shimla this morning, silt has accumulated at water sources, which is likely to affect supply to the city in the coming days.

An advisory issued by the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) said the water supply schedule might be affected in Shimla over the next few days. Therefore, water should be used judiciously and preferably boiled before being consumed so as to avoid vector-borne diseases, it added.

The SJPNL ensures water supply to Shimla city from six main water sources, Gumma, Giri, Seogh, Churat, Chairh and Koti Brandi. Due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, slit content has abruptly increased in the water.

An SJPNL official said, “Most diseases that spread during the rainy season are water-borne, including jaundice, cholera and other gastrointestinal illnesses. So water should be filtered or boiled before drinking. The SJPNL requests the public to drink water only after boiling it for at least 10 minutes.”