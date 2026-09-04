Silt to gold: Himachal eyes Rs 3,000-cr from river dredging

The Himachal Pradesh Government will formulate a state dredging policy to facilitate systematic removal of accumulated silt from the state’s five major rivers and reservoirs, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today projecting an annual revenue potential of around Rs 3,000 crore from the activity.

Responding to a question by Banjar MLA Surinder Shourie during Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha, Sukhu said the government was examining the model adopted by Uttarakhand, where dredging had generated substantial revenue. He said dredging along a 12-km stretch of a river in Uttarakhand had fetched nearly Rs 400 crore.

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“Five rivers flow through Himachal, so we can earn almost Rs 3,000 crore from dredging and desilting. We are changing the rules for this,” the Chief Minister said.

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Sukhu said the work of dredging along the Beas had been allocated to the Forest Department on the lines of Uttarakhand. The government was also contemplating setting up a separate Mining Department to undertake dredging and mining activities and tap the revenue potential of mineral material extracted from riverbeds and reservoirs.

He said tenders for desilting a dam had been floated by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), but the state government had objected, maintaining that the land and revenue generated from the extracted material belonged to the state government. The Mining Department had now been authorised to undertake dredging after obtaining the requisite permission from the Centre under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), he added.

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Sukhu said three persons had participated in an auction at three sites, generating Rs 1.50 crore through the sale of tender forms. The state was entitled to a royalty of Rs 130 per metric tonne on the extracted material, while the royalty in cases of illegal mining was Rs 500 per metric tonne.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, however, clarified that dredging and mining were two distinct activities. He said the government would formulate a dredging policy after studying policies adopted by other states, enabling the extracted material to be sold through auction.

Chauhan said 44 sites had been auctioned by the state in 2023, but the material extracted could not be auctioned in the absence of FCA approval and was eventually washed away during the 2025 monsoons. The Himachal Pradesh Forest Corporation had also undertaken mining following a Cabinet decision, extracting around 74,000 tonnes of material. However, this material too could not be auctioned due to the absence of FCA clearance.

The minister said annual revenue from mining had increased from Rs 240 crore during the BJP regime to around Rs 350 crore under the present government.

He also flagged the growing problem of silt accumulation in hydroelectric reservoirs, saying reduced holding capacity could affect their functioning. The extracted dredging material was not entirely unusable, but removing, segregating and storing it involved substantial costs. Hydro power companies would have to bear the cost of dredging, while the government would auction the extracted material, he said.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged that dredging undertaken by the Forest Department was a “big scam”, claiming that material worth crores had been extracted after floods but there was no clarity on the revenue accruing to the state.

Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Singh questioned why dredging was being undertaken by the Forest Department when the Industries Department already had a mining wing and alleged that the activity was being carried out without M-Forms.