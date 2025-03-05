Silver throne stolen from Sai Baba Temple in Shimla

An unknown person has stolen 1-kg silver throne from Shirdi Sai Temple in Shimla.

According to a complaint filed by the temple caretakers, the theft occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. After receiving the complaint, the police initiated the investigation to nab the thief.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the report and said the police are conducting an investigation. He said that CCTV footage is being checked to identify the accused.