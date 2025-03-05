DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Silver throne stolen from Sai Baba Temple in Shimla

Silver throne stolen from Sai Baba Temple in Shimla

Police have started an investigation and CCTV footage is being examined
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:52 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
An unknown person has stolen 1-kg silver throne from Shirdi Sai Temple in Shimla.

According to a complaint filed by the temple caretakers, the theft occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. After receiving the complaint, the police initiated the investigation to nab the thief.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the report and said the police are conducting an investigation. He said that CCTV footage is being checked to identify the accused.

