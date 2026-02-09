DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / SIM swap fraud on rise in Himachal: What is it and how to protect your money

SIM swap fraud on rise in Himachal: What is it and how to protect your money

Scammers first collect personal details via phishing, data breaches, or social media; they then contact the victim's mobile carrier, pretending to be them

article_Author
Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:32 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

SIM swap fraud is growing at an high scale in Himachal Pradesh. In this, scammers deceive mobile providers into transferring a victim's phone number to a SIM card in the criminal's possession. By hijacking the number, attackers bypass two-factor authentication (2FA), intercepting calls and SMS-based OTPs to drain bank accounts, steal digital assets, and take over social media profiles

Advertisement

Scammers first collect personal details via phishing, data breaches, or social media. They then contact the victim's mobile carrier, pretending to be them, claiming a lost or stolen phone, and requesting a number transfer to a new SIM.

Advertisement

Once the carrier transfers the number, the victim's phone loses service. The attacker then initiates "forgot password" requests for bank/email accounts, receiving the OTPs on their device.

Advertisement

Signs of a SIM swap attack

Providing details about the scam, police said the scam can be identified when the victim suddenly loses the network on his phone, despite being in areas with a full network. Police said that another sign of this scam is that the victim starts receiving multiple messages, emails about SIM activation or porting of SIM.

How to protect yourself

Alerting the people, police have advised people to always keep alerts on of their banks and UPI apps. Avoid posting sensitive information like birthdates or phone numbers on public social media profiles. Always take the information of their messages or signs of SIM porting seriously and immediately inform the police as well as the telecom company to ensure prompt action. Police have also advised people to never share their personal, financial or OTPs with anyone under any circumstances.

Advertisement

Additionally, police have advised the people to always be aware of new trends in cybercrime in order to avoid falling victim to such scams.

Emphasising on immediate reporting of cybercrime cases, police officials have stated that reporting the scam within the first three hours is very crucial to ensure that the criminal is arrested and the amount stolen by the scammer is frozen. Police said that reporting the crime within the first three hours, which is known as the ‘golden hour’ helps in minimizing the loss as immediate action is taken against the fraudsters.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts