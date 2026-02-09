SIM swap fraud on rise in Himachal: What is it and how to protect your money

SIM swap fraud is growing at an high scale in Himachal Pradesh. In this, scammers deceive mobile providers into transferring a victim's phone number to a SIM card in the criminal's possession. By hijacking the number, attackers bypass two-factor authentication (2FA), intercepting calls and SMS-based OTPs to drain bank accounts, steal digital assets, and take over social media profiles

Scammers first collect personal details via phishing, data breaches, or social media. They then contact the victim's mobile carrier, pretending to be them, claiming a lost or stolen phone, and requesting a number transfer to a new SIM.

Once the carrier transfers the number, the victim's phone loses service. The attacker then initiates "forgot password" requests for bank/email accounts, receiving the OTPs on their device.

Signs of a SIM swap attack

Providing details about the scam, police said the scam can be identified when the victim suddenly loses the network on his phone, despite being in areas with a full network. Police said that another sign of this scam is that the victim starts receiving multiple messages, emails about SIM activation or porting of SIM.

How to protect yourself

Alerting the people, police have advised people to always keep alerts on of their banks and UPI apps. Avoid posting sensitive information like birthdates or phone numbers on public social media profiles. Always take the information of their messages or signs of SIM porting seriously and immediately inform the police as well as the telecom company to ensure prompt action. Police have also advised people to never share their personal, financial or OTPs with anyone under any circumstances.

Additionally, police have advised the people to always be aware of new trends in cybercrime in order to avoid falling victim to such scams.

Emphasising on immediate reporting of cybercrime cases, police officials have stated that reporting the scam within the first three hours is very crucial to ensure that the criminal is arrested and the amount stolen by the scammer is frozen. Police said that reporting the crime within the first three hours, which is known as the ‘golden hour’ helps in minimizing the loss as immediate action is taken against the fraudsters.