Simian menace, fall armyworm hit maize in Kangra

In parts of Nurpur and nearby areas in the lower Kangra region, farmers have been forced to abandon maize cultivation due to a worsening simian menace. Fields that were once lush with maize now lie uncultivated, while in areas with fewer monkey threats, a new problem has emerged: a destructive infestation of fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda).

Advertisement

This invasive pest has wreaked havoc on maize crops this season. As the maize plants grow, the larvae of this insect feed voraciously on the leaves, leading to significant crop loss. The pest’s larval stage is particularly damaging, stripping the plants of foliage and severely impacting yields.

According to official figures, maize is cultivated over 3,150 hectares in the Nurpur agriculture block, where maize flour remains a staple, especially in rural households. However, the fall armyworm has heavily affected gram panchayats, including Kot Palahari, Sadwan, Suliali, Baduhi, Ther, Nera, Khanni, Jachh, Gahni-Lagor and Bagni.

Advertisement

A polyphagous pest, the fall armyworm feeds primarily on maize but is known to damage more than 80 crops, including wheat, sorghum, millet, sugarcane, vegetables and cotton—posing a serious threat to food security and rural livelihoods globally.

Dr Shailesh Sood, Subject Matter Specialist in Nurpur, noted that areas receiving higher rainfall are more susceptible to the pest. “A female moth can lay between 800 to 1,000 eggs and travel up to 200 km. The most destructive stage is the larval phase, which cannot be controlled without chemical intervention,” he said. Dr Sood recommended farmers adopt crop rotation, remove weeds and uproot and bury infested plants to help manage the outbreak.

Advertisement

To combat the infestation, scientists at the Regional Horticulture Research Station (RHRS), Nurpur, have advised farmers to spray Coragen (6 ml per 15 litres of water) or Emamectin Benzoate in the same quantity per kanal. Principal Scientist Dr Rajesh Kaler, Dr Sood and ATMA agriculture expert Harjeet Singh recently visited affected fields in Nagni and Kot Palahari panchayats, advising farmers on pest control strategies.

Agriculture department teams have also surveyed fields in Suliali, Nera, Sadwan, Baduhi, Nagni and Kot Palahari panchayats, with further inspections scheduled in Pandrer, Ladori and Jachh within the next few days.

Local farmers, including Mann Singh of Sadwan, Yashpal and Arun Pathania of Suliali and Karnail Singh of Kot Palahari, expressed deep concern over the losses.