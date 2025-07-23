DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Simian menace, fall armyworm hit maize in Kangra

Simian menace, fall armyworm hit maize in Kangra

article_Author
Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Maize in peril: A team of agriculture experts examine maize plants in Nagni panchayat under Nurpur block. Tribune photo
Advertisement

In parts of Nurpur and nearby areas in the lower Kangra region, farmers have been forced to abandon maize cultivation due to a worsening simian menace. Fields that were once lush with maize now lie uncultivated, while in areas with fewer monkey threats, a new problem has emerged: a destructive infestation of fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda).

Advertisement

This invasive pest has wreaked havoc on maize crops this season. As the maize plants grow, the larvae of this insect feed voraciously on the leaves, leading to significant crop loss. The pest’s larval stage is particularly damaging, stripping the plants of foliage and severely impacting yields.

According to official figures, maize is cultivated over 3,150 hectares in the Nurpur agriculture block, where maize flour remains a staple, especially in rural households. However, the fall armyworm has heavily affected gram panchayats, including Kot Palahari, Sadwan, Suliali, Baduhi, Ther, Nera, Khanni, Jachh, Gahni-Lagor and Bagni.

Advertisement

A polyphagous pest, the fall armyworm feeds primarily on maize but is known to damage more than 80 crops, including wheat, sorghum, millet, sugarcane, vegetables and cotton—posing a serious threat to food security and rural livelihoods globally.

Dr Shailesh Sood, Subject Matter Specialist in Nurpur, noted that areas receiving higher rainfall are more susceptible to the pest. “A female moth can lay between 800 to 1,000 eggs and travel up to 200 km. The most destructive stage is the larval phase, which cannot be controlled without chemical intervention,” he said. Dr Sood recommended farmers adopt crop rotation, remove weeds and uproot and bury infested plants to help manage the outbreak.

Advertisement

To combat the infestation, scientists at the Regional Horticulture Research Station (RHRS), Nurpur, have advised farmers to spray Coragen (6 ml per 15 litres of water) or Emamectin Benzoate in the same quantity per kanal. Principal Scientist Dr Rajesh Kaler, Dr Sood and ATMA agriculture expert Harjeet Singh recently visited affected fields in Nagni and Kot Palahari panchayats, advising farmers on pest control strategies.

Agriculture department teams have also surveyed fields in Suliali, Nera, Sadwan, Baduhi, Nagni and Kot Palahari panchayats, with further inspections scheduled in Pandrer, Ladori and Jachh within the next few days.

Local farmers, including Mann Singh of Sadwan, Yashpal and Arun Pathania of Suliali and Karnail Singh of Kot Palahari, expressed deep concern over the losses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts