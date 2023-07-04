Simian population estimation in October

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 3

Amidst claims by the Forest Department of a major decline in the population of monkeys, the wildlife wing will undertake population estimation of the simians to get an exact idea about their numbers across the state.

Problem in rural areas of state Even as their number in the state has indicated a decline in the last three population estimations, the people in rural areas are finding it difficult to protect their crops from monkeys. Simian menace remains a major problem in the state capital where the cases of monkey bite are being reported almost every day

“We have planned to undertake population estimation of monkeys in October with the help of experts who have experience in this filed,” said Rajeev Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator (PCCF) Forest. He said even though there appears to be a decline in their monkeys it is the population estimation, proposed for October, later this year which will present a clear picture.

Even as the number of monkeys in the state has indicated a decline in the last three population estimation, the people are still facing problem in rural areas regarding protecting their crop against monkeys. Monkey menace remains a major problem in the state capital where practically every day cases of monkey bite are reported.

The wildlife wing of the Forest Department has sterilised 1.87 lakh monkeys at its seven sterilisation centres in the last over a decade. “With monkeys having been excluded from the schedule list of wild animals where they had to be declared vermin before their scientific killing, strictly speaking it is no longer our mandate but yes owing moral responsibility we are carrying on with the sterilization programme,” said the PCCF.

Following an amendment in the Wild Life Protection Act in 2022, the monkeys (rhesus macaque) have been excluded from the list of wild animals. With this, the monkeys cannot be declared vermin to facilitate their scientific culling as they do not fall in the category of wild animals, which cannot be killed till they are not declared vermin.

Wildlife experts are hopeful that the monkey population in the state which was about 1.36 lakh in 2019 will stabilise in the next four-five years. Forest officials point out that their number has declined considerably from 3.17 lakh in 2004 to even less than half at 1.36 lakh in 2019.

Monkeys had been declared vermin in 93 tehsils of Himachal by the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate in 2016. Later, they were declared vermin in Shimla Municipal Corporation, considering the damage being caused by them and biting people. The monkeys continued to remain declared as vermin even though people were hesitant to kill them for religious reasons.

The moneys have been causing extensive damage to crops and fruits worth crores. In fact, people in many rural areas had given up cultivation of maize, fruits and other crops due to the devastation, caused by them. The state government had itself pegged the damage to the agriculture and horticulture by monkeys at Rs 500 crore.