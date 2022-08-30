Singaporean held for raping Russian woman in Manali

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 29

The police arrested a Singapore national yesterday for allegedly raping a Russian woman, aged 39, in Manali on August 26 night.

The victim had filed a complaint at Manali police station against the accused.

Kullu Additional Supritendent of Police Sagar Chander said that the victim stated in the complaint that the accused called her to his rented room and raped her.

He added that the victim along with her two children and mother was living in Manali since April.

The accused, Alexander Lee Jia Jun (23), was also living in Manali since July.

The accused was arrested yesterday. A case under Section 376 of the IPC had been registered and investigation is underway.

