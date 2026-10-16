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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Singhal’s life an inspiring example of dedication to Indian culture: Governor Kavinder Gupta

Singhal’s life an inspiring example of dedication to Indian culture: Governor Kavinder Gupta

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta speaks at the Gaiety Theatre in Shimla.
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Governor Kavinder Gupta today paid tributes to former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international president Ashok Singhal and said that his life reminds society of its responsibility to preserve India’s rich cultural heritage and keep it alive through conduct, social life and the values imparted to future generations.

The Governor was speaking at a programme organised in the historic Gaiety Theatre, Shimla, to mark the birth centenary year of Singhal. He described Singhal’s life as an inspiring example of dedication to Indian culture, Sanatan traditions and the cultural consciousness of Hindu society.

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“Singhal devoted his life to preserving Indian culture, organising Hindu society and fostering pride in the country’s ancient traditions. His life reminds us that a nation’s true strength lies not only in its economic and material achievements but also in its cultural consciousness, moral values and confidence in its heritage,” he said.

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Emphasising the enduring relevance of Sanatan culture, Gupta said, “Sanatan culture is not merely our ancient heritage. It is a comprehensive vision of understanding and living life. Noble ideals such as ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ express the essence of Indian culture, which aspires for the welfare of all humanity.”

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