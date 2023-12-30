Single-phase power meters in short supply, long wait for Kangra residents

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, December 29

The shortage of single-phase power meters is giving a tough time to consumers in many parts of Kangra district. Thousands of new consumers have been waiting for the installation of power connections for the past four months.

Residents in need of new power connections have been running from pillar to post to get a meter. Meanwhile, the existing consumers are also a harassed lot as defective, burnt meters are not being replaced for the past three to six months.

Meters damaged due to short-circuit Most fresh applicants and existing consumers are being told to wait for some more time to get the meters replaced

Consumers in Palampur, Kangra, Dharamsala and Baijnath said their meters were damaged due to short-circuit

They are now getting electricity bills on an average on the basis of the corresponding period last year

As per sources in the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), a majority of the fresh applicants and existing consumers were being told to wait for some more time to get the meters installed and replaced. “A number of people approach us for new meters daily, but we cannot help them since we do not have adequate stock. We recently received some meters, but these are short in number,” said an HPSEB executive engineer.

Many consumers in Palampur, Kangra, Dharamsala and Baijnath said their meters were damaged due to short-circuit and they were now getting electricity bills on an average on the basis of the corresponding period last year. “I got domestic electricity connection this year and the meter got damaged due to short-circuit three months ago. Since then I am getting the bill on an average basis,” a local businessman said.

A senior officer of the HPSEB said because the board had planned to switch over to smart meters all over the state in the next one year, it has stopped purchasing the existing digital meters, there is shortage of meters. He admitted that the shortage exists, but the supply was recently resumed.

Another official of the HPSEB said the issue arose after the board decided to buy smart meters of international standard in December last year and the companies supplying the meters had no stock with them. Besides, the HPSEB has placed the order for the meters only two months ago. Earlier the filing pertaining to the purchase of smart meters was pending with the HPSEB headquarters.

