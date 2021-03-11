Sinking land, boulders threaten Kullu village

Our Correspondent

KULLU, AUGUST 9

Threat is looming over 25 houses due to the sinking of land about 500 metres above Gawal village in Nirmand subdivision of this district.

Villagers said that some boulders were hanging precariously and these could fall any time on the village. They added that a fissure had developed as a large portion of land had sunk above the village. Some trees had been uprooted. The villagers said they had been spending sleepless nights due to fear of a landslide.

The villagers have demanded that a survey should be carried out by geological and other experts to initiate measures to prevent any major disaster from taking place.

Lot panchayat vice-president Suresh Kumar said that a big fissure had developed in the entire grassland above the village due to the sinking of land. The precariously hanging boulders should be removed urgently or else these could cause destruction in the village.

At least half of the village having a population of around 200 persons would suffer an extensive damage if adequate measures were not ensured to prevent landslip. A large portion of arable land of villagers having fruit trees would also be destroyed in the event of a landslip, he said.

Nirmand SDM Manmohan Singh agreed that a portion of land above the village had sunk. He added that hanging boulders would be removed systematically. Some houses were vacated. There was no major threat of disaster as of now. The opinion of experts would be sought to control the sinking of land, he said.

#Kullu