Sinking stretch of road poses risk to shops

Aportion of the road leading to the Lakkar Bazaar bus stand has started sinking. There are a few shops on this stretch which may get into trouble if the road sinks suddenly. In case of an accident, it will also pose threat to shop owners and customers.

Ramesh, Sanjauli, Shimla

Monkey menace on The Rise

Monkey menace seems to be on the rise as tourists’ arrival is increasing in the city. They can be seen waiting to jump on unsuspecting persons carrying eatables or any other packets at The Ridge and The Mall Road. Schoolchildren often have to throw away the eatables as monkeys lunge at them.

Rajinder, Shimla

Dug-up stairs cause inconvenience

Astaircase from Lower Bazaar to Middle Bazaar has been dug up at one point for the construction of a lift. However, the work has not started yet and it is causing a lot of inconvenience to people going from Lower Bazaar to The Mall Road via Middle Bazaar and vice-versa. Rakhi, Shimla

