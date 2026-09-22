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Home / Himachal Pradesh / SIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur develop micropropagation protocol for Moso bamboo

SIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur develop micropropagation protocol for Moso bamboo

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Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 01:51 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Moso bamboo is considered one of the world’s economically important bamboo species.
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Scientists at the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, have developed an effective micropropagation protocol for Moso bamboo, a development that could open new avenues for commercial cultivation and provide additional income opportunities for farmers.

The breakthrough was highlighted on World Bamboo Day, with the institute stating that its scientists had achieved an important milestone in bamboo biotechnology by developing a scientific protocol for producing quality planting material of Moso bamboo.

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Moso bamboo is considered one of the world’s economically important bamboo species and is widely found in China and Taiwan. Known for its rapid growth and large size, it has extensive applications in furniture, construction, handicrafts and various industrial products. Under favourable conditions, the species can reportedly grow to around 30 metres in height. According to CSIR-IHBT, the newly developed technology can facilitate the large-scale production of uniform and quality planting material. This is significant as conventional propagation of bamboo can be slow and may not provide planting material in sufficient quantities for commercial plantations.

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The institute has also established a bamboo germplasm repository comprising around 40 species to support scientific research and conservation of bamboo diversity.

Scientists have carried out transcriptomics and metabolomics studies to understand the plant’s response to different environmental conditions. Artificial intelligence and machine-learning-based software are also being used to develop systems for automated and organised identification of bamboo species and varieties.

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The institute has received financial support from the National Bamboo Mission through the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Department and its Shimla office for research related to Moso bamboo. Scientists are working on the species under controlled conditions to scientifically assess its characteristics, productivity and response to environmental stresses.

The development assumes significance for Himachal Pradesh, where bamboo-based enterprises could contribute to rural livelihoods and sustainable economic activity. Bamboo has applications ranging from construction and furniture to handicrafts and industrial products, while its cultivation can also help diversify farm-based incomes.

CSIR-IHBT Director Dr Suresh Kumar Yadav said research and innovation were being undertaken to promote a bamboo-based sustainable bioeconomy in the country. He said the institute was working to make advanced bamboo technologies available to farmers and other stakeholders.

The institute expects wider adoption of improved planting material and modern propagation technologies to strengthen bamboo cultivation and facilitate the growth of bamboo-based industries, besides contributing to the conservation and sustainable utilisation of bamboo resources.

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